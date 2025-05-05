A joint operation between the Malawi Police Service and the United States Embassy has led to the arrest of seven suspected drug lords at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

The suspects, six of whom are Mexican nationals and one Nigerian, were arrested on Saturday afternoon after arriving at the airport on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The arrested Mexicans are identified as Cristhian Jovanny Hernandez, Luiz Armando Ramirez, Mario Picas, Armando Hernandez, Adrian Angulo, and Panfilo Hernandez. The Nigerian national, Mike Chukwu, was allegedly at the airport to welcome the six Mexicans.

According to Deputy Police Publicist Harry Namwaza, the police are currently recording statements from the suspects. Initially, language barriers posed a challenge during interrogations, but an interpreter has since been brought in to facilitate the process.

The suspects are expected to appear in court for formal charges once the investigation is complete.