The Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply (MIPS) has called for greater appreciation and understanding of the procurement profession, which it says is often misunderstood and unfairly judged.

Speaking during a cocktail event marking the launch of the MIPS Northern Region Chapter, MIPS President Alinafe Malisawa said the profession remains lonely, as many people fail to grasp the true role of procurement officers.

“Procurement is a lonely profession because people don’t understand our role. They call us stingy simply because we are following procedures and regulations,” said Malisawa.

She underscored the significance of procurement and supply as a strategic pillar of economic development. “This is a critical function that drives the economy. It needs to be valued and integrated into key decision-making processes,” she added.

Malisawa also encouraged procurement officers to embrace modern technology and develop a strong understanding of the full procurement cycle.

“We need to understand the whole process—from sourcing to delivery. This helps reduce errors, improve efficiency, and build resilient supply chains,” she said.

Meanwhile, Northern Region Chairperson Catherine Atusaye Ghambi emphasized the need for cooperation within the profession.

“Collaboration is key. By sharing experiences and working together, we can solve many of the challenges we face in the field,” said Ghambi.

The event, which brought together procurement professionals from across the Northern Region, also served as the official launch of the region’s chapter. It was held under the theme “Engage, Empower, Evolve: Shaping the Future of Procurement and Supply.”