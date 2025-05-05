Several politicians who defected from opposition parties to join the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have suffered humiliating defeats in the party’s primary elections, sparking criticism from voters who accuse them of political greed and opportunism.

These politicians, who abandoned their original parties in hopes of securing parliamentary seats under the MCP banner, failed to convince grassroots members during the recently concluded primary polls held across various constituencies.

Political analysts say the losses reflect growing public frustration with political leaders who shift loyalties for personal gain rather than the national interest.

“These politicians underestimated the power of the people. Voters are tired of politicians who jump ship just to protect their ambitions,” said political analyst Dr Thomas Chirwa from the University of Dar es Salaam.

In constituencies such as Dedza South and Lilongwe Msinja North, to mention just a few, well-known defectors failed to make it past the first round of primaries. Most were outvoted by new faces and loyal party members who have steadily built grassroots support.

Some party insiders said the results prove that the MCP is committed to internal democracy and will not tolerate political opportunism.

“We are building a party of integrity. Being in the MCP is not a shortcut to power,” said a senior MCP official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Social media has also been abuzz with celebrations from voters who say the primary election outcomes are a victory for democracy.

“I am happy that these greedy politicians have been rejected. It shows that power lies with the people, not with selfish individuals,” said 28-year-old voter Cynthia Banda from Lilongwe.

Despite the losses, some of the affected politicians have not ruled out contesting the 2025 general elections as independent candidates a move observers say could further split votes in key constituencies.

As Malawi prepares for the September 16, 2025, polls, the message from the electorate appears clear: political loyalty and service to the people matter more than personal survival.