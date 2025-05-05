The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has cautioned its members against contesting as independent candidates in the forthcoming general elections, warning that such actions would result in the loss of party membership.

In a statement, Secretary-General Peter Mukhito reminded members that according to Article 24 (2) (u) of the party’s constitution, any member who decides to run as an independent candidate shall cease to be a member of the party.

Mukhito emphasized that the DPP values commitment and loyalty from its members and expects them to adhere to the party’s rules and regulations. Members who decide to contest as independent candidates will forfeit their membership effective immediately once their candidacy is declared.

“The Democratic Progressive Party values the commitment and loyalty of its members and expects all to adhere to the rules and regulations stipulated in our constitution,” Mukhito said. “Consequently, any member who decides to contest as an independent candidate will forfeit their membership in the Democratic Progressive Party, effective immediately once their candidacy is declared.”

The warning comes after some party members, who either failed in recent primary elections or chose to boycott them, announced plans to stand as independent candidates in the general elections.

The DPP urges its members to consider their decisions carefully and remain committed to the party’s principles and objectives. The party says the stance aims to maintain the party’s unity, integrity, and collective strength in pursuit of a prosperous and democratic nation.