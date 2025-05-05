Civil Service United earned their first win of the 2025 TNM Super League season in four matches thanks to Precious Chipungu’s brace as they beat Blue Eagles 2-0 at Nankhaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Having drawn 1-1 against Moyale Barracks last week and earning the first point of the current campaign, Civo Service United scored two late goals for crucial three points, which means they are now a point above relegation.

It was a sloppy match with few chances, and it took until 71 minutes for the game to produce the first shot on target when Chipungu headed home a corner from Blessings Malinda.

The goal energized the Servants, who came close to double the lead on 76 minutes when Joshua Waka tipped the ball over the bar to deny Malinda scoring from a well-curved freekick.

The visitors continued to press for the second goal, and at 88 minutes, they had a huge chance again when Peter Ng’ambi’s header kissed the crossbar on its way off the field.

Chipungu completed his brace three minutes into the stoppage time when he tapped into the net a cross from Muhammad Biason to seal the victory for the Servants.

“We struggled to create chances in the first half, but in the second half, we made changes and improved our performance. We got two late goals that helped us win the match for the first time this season, and I am more than happy for this victory,” said Abasi Makawa, Blue Eagles coach.

With the defeat, the Blue Eagles wasted the opportunity to dislodge FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at the summit as they remain third in the standings with 7 points, two off the top.

Blue Eagles coach Elia Kananji said: “Honestly, we did play well today; we failed to create chances at the end, and we conceded two goals… painful, but it’s part of the game; we will bounce back”.

Elsewhere, Creck Sporting Club recorded their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Mighty Tigers.

Babangida Ishaya’s strike after 36 minutes was enough to hand Joseph Kamwendo’s side victory and move them from 15th to 13th with four points, while Mighty Tigers dropped down from 12th to 15th as they remain with three points.

Pictures courtesy of Civil media

By Eric Chiputula