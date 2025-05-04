The boxing world is filled with excitement as Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford fight has officially been announced, their highly anticipated fight will take place on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This dream match was announced after Canelo’s victory over William Scull, where he added the IBF title to his title collection to become the undisputed super middleweight champion once again.

Canelo Alvarez, a Mexican boxing legend, boasts an impressive record of 60 wins , 2 losses and 2 draws with 53 knockout victories. He has held multiple world titles in four different weight classes and is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Canelo’s achievements include victories over top opponents like Miguel Cotto, Gennady Golovkin, and Daniel Jacobs.

Terence Crawford, an American boxing sensation, has a stellar record of 40 wins and 0 losses, with 31 knockout victories. He is a two-time undisputed champion in different weight classes and has successfully defended his titles multiple times. Crawford’s impressive wins include victories over Errol Spence Jr, Amir khan, Jeff horn and others.

The fight between Canelo and Crawford is considered a dream match due to their exceptional skills, impressive records, and contrasting styles. Canelo’s power and dominance in the ring are matched by Crawford’s lightning-quick speed and technical prowess. The clash between these two boxing giants promises to be an epic battle that will captivate fans worldwide.

In other matches at Riyadh, Jaime Munguia avenged his previous loss to Bruno Surace with a unanimous decision win. Meanwhile, Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba ended in a majority draw in their heavyweight showdown.

The boxing world can’t wait to see Canelo take on Crawford in what promises to be one of the biggest fights of the year. Will Canelo’s skill and power be enough to take down Crawford, or will Crawford’s speed and agility prove too much for him? The world will be watching on September 12.