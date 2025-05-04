The UFC’s Des Moines fight night ,delivered a series of entertaining matches . Two standout fights stole the show: Cory Sandhagen’s dominant victory over Deiveson Figueiredo and Reinier de Ridder win over Bo Nickal.

In the main event, Cory Sandhagen showcased his well-rounded skills, outmaneuvering Deiveson Figueiredo en route to a second-round stoppage victory. Sandhagen’s aggressive striking and grappling proved too much for Figueiredo, who was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury. With this win, Sandhagen is now calling for a title shot. Specifically, he’s eyeing the winner of the upcoming bout between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

The co-main event saw Reinier de Ridder ending Bo Nickal’s undefeated streak with a devastating second-round TKO victory. De Ridder’s precise knee strike to Nickal’s sent him crashing to the canvas, ending the fight. This win solidifies de Ridder’s position as a real threat in the UFC’s middleweight division and raises questions about Nickal’s future.

Other notable results from the event included Mason Jones spoiling Jeremy Stephens’ homecoming with a unanimous decision win, Yana Santos also survived a late scare to pick up a win against former champion Miesha Tate.

Additionally, Gillian Robertson continued her winning streak with a second-round TKO victory over Marina Rodriguez, who announced her retirement following the fight.