Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Catholic Diocese of Karonga has issued a strong rebuke to senior government officials for allegedly misleading the public regarding the condition of the Chiweta section of the M1 Road.

In his public address, the Bishop aimed what he described as a troubling trend of using misinformation for political gain, especially as the country edges closer to the upcoming elections.

He directly addressed President Lazarus Chakwera, acknowledging the tense and sensitive nature of the political season.

“Your Excellency, because this is the election period, I will not be taking your calls,” said Bishop Mtumbuka, signalling his desire to remain independent and uncompromised during this critical time.

However, despite his intention to remain disengaged from political interactions, he emphasized the importance of truth and accountability.

He went on to clarify a specific incident that had recently caught his attention, involving what appeared to be a deliberate misrepresentation of facts to the nation.

“Two weeks ago a member, I guess, is from your cabinet, posted some pictures that M1 road I Chiweta has been done,” he said.

Bishop Mtumbuka was unequivocal in his warning to the president, urging him not to rely on or amplify such claims during his campaign.

“Please don’t use those pictures for the campaign, for you will be accused of lying,” he cautioned.

He didn’t hold back in his criticism, describing the conduct of the unnamed cabinet minister as irrational and damaging to the integrity of government communication.

“This Minister is insane,” the Bishop bluntly stated, illustrating his frustration with the apparent dishonesty.

The Bishop’s statement has resonated widely, as many Malawians have expressed dismay over the slow pace and questionable quality of infrastructure projects, particularly the crucial Chiweta road, which links the Northern Region to the rest of the country.

The road has long been a source of concern due to its steep terrain, hazardous curves, and frequent landslides, making truthful reporting and genuine progress all the more essential.

By calling out falsehoods, Bishop Mtumbuka underscored the ethical responsibility leaders have in presenting the truth to the electorate.

His message also highlighted the role of religious leaders in safeguarding public trust, advocating for transparency, and holding authorities accountable regardless of political pressure.

As Malawi heads into a pivotal electoral season, the Bishop’s remarks serve as both a warning and a call for integrity in political discourse.

He urged the government to focus on real development rather than cosmetic or propagandistic gestures.

With voters increasingly demanding authenticity, voices like Bishop Mtumbuka remind the nation that leadership is not just about power—it is about honesty, service, and the well-being of all citizens.