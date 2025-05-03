The Joyce Banda Foundation International has donated food and non-food items to Domasi Prison in Zomba, aiming to improve the lives of prisoners.

The donated items include bags of rice and maize, cooking oil, soya pieces, soap, exercise books, books, pens, and chalk among others.

Edith Kachale Banda, Director of the Foundation, said the visit and donation were meant to cheer up the prisoners, share words of God, and provide essential items.

She noted that prisoners often face challenges, including scarcity of basic needs, and pledged the foundation’s continued support.

“Prisoners face many challenges, including lack of necessities like good food. We will continue to provide relief items to this facility,” she said.

She advised prisoners to transform their behaviour and become responsible citizens upon completion of their sentences, embracing unity and tolerance in their communities.

Kachale Banda, who is also a Zomba Malosa constituency aspirant, emphasized the foundation’s commitment to assisting Domasi Prison and other correctional facilities.

“We are excited to be here today, sharing words of hope and providing necessities to the prisoners,” she explained.

Assistant Superintendent Jephter Chikwawe, speaking on behalf of the Officer in charge of Domasi Prison, expressed gratitude for the donation, stating it would significantly improve the lives of prisoners.

Grevazio Asante Potani, one of the prisoners, commended the Joyce Banda Foundation for the timely donation, saying it came at a time when prisoners were struggling with basic needs.

He appealed to well-wishers to help repair the prison’s broken electric cooking pots, which had been out of order for a long time, making food preparation a challenge.

Domasi Prison currently holds around 267 prisoners, including 15 females.

The donation is a welcome relief to the inmates, and the foundation’s commitment to supporting the prison is a testament to its dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable populations.