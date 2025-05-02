Political analyst Thomas Chirwa has criticized President Lazarus Chakwera over his pledge to create three million jobs if re-elected in the upcoming September 16 presidential election. The president made the promise during Labour Day celebrations held in Balaka District.

During his speech, President Chakwera assured Malawians that a second term under his leadership would focus on massive job creation and reducing the cost of living.

He stated that his administration would work towards creating three million jobs, improving salaries, and making essential commodities more affordable.

However, Chirwa dismissed the remarks as unrealistic and politically misleading.

“If Chakwera has failed to create one million jobs in five years, what strategy will he use to create three million? The president is joking too much. The team surrounding him should change the kind of speeches they are giving him,” said Chirwa in a phone interview.

Chirwa further argued that the administration’s track record on employment and economic management raises doubts about its new promises.

“The government has failed to adjust civil servants’ salaries to match the rising cost of living. Yet, it is now promising to reduce prices and increase wages. It doesn’t add up,” he added.

Chakwera’s Labour Day remarks come at a time when the country is grappling with economic challenges, including high inflation, rising unemployment, and stagnant public sector wages.

While the government has previously touted the creation of over 900,000 jobs since 2020, analysts and opposition figures have questioned the authenticity and sustainability of those figures.

The September 16 election is expected to be tightly contested, with voters closely watching the president’s promises against his administration’s performance over the past five years.