…..as cracks widen in the MCP camp

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold —confusion rocks the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as supporters from several districts protest the party’s ongoing primary elections.

On Wednesday, the concerned members who travelled from districts like Mchinji, Mzimba and Ntchisi held a closed-door meeting with party Secretary Genera Richard Chimwendo Banda, to voice out their concerns, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.

The supporters demanded transparency and fairness in the selection of parliamentary and local government candidates accusing the party of conducting flawed and biased primaries that favour certain individuals over others.

Speaking to the media after the meetings, Chimwendo Banda confirmed receiving a wide range of complaints from the supporters. He said the party had addressed most of the issues raised and called for unity and discipline among members.

“Not every party issue is for public discussion. Let us resolve some matters in our bedroom,” he said, urging members to trust internal conflict resolution mechanisms.

Chimwendo Banda reaffirmed the party’s commitment to free and fair primary elections, adding that the leadership was working to ensure credible processes across all regions. He stressed the importance of internal cohesion as the country approaches the general elections.

Despite these reassurances, tension remains within the party. Several aspiring candidates have accused the MCP of bypassing established procedures and imposing preferred candidates. Some constituencies have reported disruptions, including delays, confusion, and protests.

Political analyst George Chaima warned that interference in the internal election process could harm the MCP’s image and weaken its grassroots support.

“Manipulating internal elections erodes democratic principles and alienates loyal supporters who feel sidelined. Parties must tread carefully and uphold integrity if they are to maintain trust,” Chaima said.

The MCP is under increasing pressure to restore order and transparency as it prepares for a competitive election season.