As more Malawian youths try to seek greener pastures outside the country amid economic hardship, the government is warning them about transnational human traffickers who are using online job advertisements to lure victims into their networks.

According to a press statement signed by Assistant Superintendent Joseph Mtumodzi Chauwa, these traffickers promise lucrative employment opportunities in countries such as Malaysia and other Asian nations via social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram.

Assistant Superintendent Chauwa added that the scam typically involves offering victims an employment contract with attractive terms, including a significant monthly salary, fully paid flight tickets, and entry visa facilitation.

The government is urging Malawians who have been offered employment abroad to exercise caution and consult relevant authorities.

“The Ministry encourages Malawians that have been offered employment abroad particularly in the aforementioned countries to first consult relevant authorities like the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help them assess the legitimacy of the employer or the employment agency they are in contact with before they finalize any travel arrangements,” the statement reads.

This warning comes after three Malawian nationals were recently repatriated on April 23, 2025, after being lured into trafficking networks through fraudulent online job advertisements.

The Ministry revealed that the three individuals were among 9,032 foreign nationals apprehended by Myanmar authorities for illegal entry and involvement in illicit operations, including online scams and cyber fraud.

Due to rampant unemployment and the worsening economic situation in Malawi, many Malawians, especially the youth, are resorting to seeking greener pastures outside the country in search of better opportunities, making them vulnerable to exploitation by unscrupulous individuals and human traffickers.