Malawi National Football Team Coach Kalisto Pasuwa has called for laser-sharp focus and a fearless attitude from his troops ahead of Saturday’s crucial African Nations Championship (CHAN) second-round clash against South Africa at Bingu National Stadium.

The Flames, who displayed a dominant 4-0 aggregate win over Comoros in the first round, are determined to get a win as they search for a first Chan qualification.

At a pre-match press briefing on Friday, Pasuwa stressed the importance of mental discipline and urged his players to play their natural game without over-respecting their opponents.

“We know that they [South Africa] went to Egypt and won. Now, we are playing at home with our 12th player—the supporters,” said the Zimbabwean tactician.

“These are games where we need maximum concentration. One mistake, and you are punished.

“We’ve been talking to the players. In the last two matches, we lost because we showed too much respect. This time, we must go out there, play our football, and fight for a result,” he added.

Pasuwa remains wary of their tactical structure and technical prowess despite that they have not brought their best local-based players who are tied with club engagements

“They are a technically sound team, but they are also fielding local players like us. That levels the playing field. We’ve been working on counter strategies, especially if they dominate possession.”

Despite a lopsided head-to-head history—South Africa boasting 11 wins from 15 meetings—Malawi can draw inspiration from recent form.

The Flames have claimed victory in two of their last three encounters with Bafana Bafana, including a memorable Cosafa Plate final win in 2015.

Pasuwa confirmed that the Flames camp is injury-free, with 18 of the 25 players expected to feature in the matchday squad.

Team captain and Silver Strikers defender Maxwell Paipi echoed his coach’s confidence and issued a rallying call to fans.

“If we win, we qualify for the CHAN finals. Everyone knows how big this game is. We are ready to make history.

“We are asking Malawians to come in numbers and push us from the stands. We are confident, especially since the league has just started, and we’re in a good rhythm.”

