A video clip of President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s speech at the official handover ceremony of the Commercial Court Complex in Blantyre has been going viral, with many interpreting it as a direct attack on a specific minister.

In the speech, Chakwera said: “It takes an evil person in cabinet, to go around the business community offering business contracts or issuing threats, in exchange for millions of Kwachas in secret kickbacks, they can use for conducting political rallies, and paying corrupt journalists, to write positive stories about them and negative stories about others. You don’t have to be an evil person to compromise your integrity in these ways. You can be a decent person.”

Onjezani Kenani

Some people, including Onjezani Kenani, took to social media to criticize Chakwera, questioning why he didn’t take action against the alleged “evil person” in the cabinet.

“Mr. President, you have the power, what have you done about this? What do you stand to gain by stepping forward to lament to us about this “evil person”? Mukufuna ife titani? Tiziti oh, a Pulezidenti athu amalikonda dziko lino, siawa akudandaula za “evil person in cabinet”?” said Kenani.

However, the full version of the speech tells a different story. It reveals that Chakwera was advising public officers to maintain their integrity in the delivery of public services.

According to the full speech, Chakwera said; “There are naive people in this country who think…that it takes an evil person in the cabinet issuing threat.” This context completely changes the meaning of the speech, showing that Chakwera was not targeting a specific minister, but rather warning against corruption and compromising integrity.

The incident highlights the dangers of fake news, especially during election periods, where misinformation can spread quickly and be believed without verification.