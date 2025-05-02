The Malawi national team has never been to the World Cup, and hopes for the 2026 tournament seem to be waning with each passing game. Of course, the fans would love to cheer the boys on in the biggest stage of all, but is it still possible for them to be at the showdown in the US, Mexico, and Canada come 2026?

Now, Malawi find themselves in Group H in the FIFA World Cup qualifications, and honestly, we would say that they got pretty lucky with the group. They were drawn with Tunisia, Namibia, Liberia, Equatorial Guinea, and São Tomé and Príncipe. Out of all these guys, Tunisia is the only team that has ever been to the FIFA World Cup.

Because of the gulf in quality between Tunisia and the rest of the group, everyone naturally expected that the North Africans would comfortably go through, and that seems like it will be the case. They’ve won 5 of their 6 games and they will very likely secure the automatic ticket.

Everybody else is now fighting for the chance to get an extra ticket through the playoffs. Well, except São Tomé and Príncipe who, mathematically, cannot qualify for the 2026 World Cup, having secured 0 points from their 6 games.

Now, considering that São Tomé haven’t won a game and have already been eliminated, Malawi have to make sure to beat them and take a valuable three points from the whipping boys in the return leg. And if they can also beat Liberia just like they did away from home in the first leg, then we’re really in business.

But it’s not all in their hands, though. They would also have to hope that Tunisia win every one of their remaining games, so they can take points off Liberia, Equatorial Guinea, and Namibia, all of whom are currently above Malawi on the table.

But the most decisive game will be the next one against Namibia in September. Namibia currently occupies the position that Malawi wants, so that right there is a 6-point game.

If the boys can win that one, not only will it give them a boost on the table, it would also give them motivation to go all the way.

And remember, Malawi only lost to Namibia by a lone goal in Lilongwe in March. So, to a large extent, you can say that those two teams are evenly matched, and if the team turns up on that day, they can certainly take all three points.

Of course, the playoffs is a whole different ball game and can be very dicey, but right now, the boys just have to take it a step at a time and try to get there first.