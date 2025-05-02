Allegations of bribery have marred the primary elections of some political parties, with reports emerging of candidates buying delegates’ votes to secure their positions.

In South Lunzu Constituency, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) recently conducted primaries, and reports indicate that some candidates resorted to bribing delegates. Veronica Ndalama, one of the candidates who won the primary polls held on April 25, 2025, is being accused of allegedly paying 300 delegates MK50,000 each, totaling MK15 million.

Ndalama also promised to pay each delegate MK150,000 after her victory, a promise she has yet to fulfill. “Yes it is true we received MK50, 000 each from Veronica Ndalama and we were also promised to receive MK150, 000 each after a win,” one delegate who opted for anonymity confirmed to the local media.

Another candidate for the same constituency, Shadreck Banda, reportedly paid each delegate MK15,000, totaling MK4.5 million, and promised a shopping voucher worth MK100,000 after his potential win.

This incident is not isolated, as similar allegations have been reported in other constituencies, including Blantyre City South-West and Thyolo-Thava. The allegations have sparked concerns about the integrity of the primary election process, with some party members calling for a level playing field and fair elections.

Leonard Chimbanga expressed concerns about the primary election process. He wrote on Facebook that, “I am deeply concerned by reports coming from some constituencies. When primary elections are handled poorly or appear unfair, voters may choose to support independent candidates instead.”

Chimbanga emphasized the need for integrity and fairness, warning that “if the process is driven by personal interests or greed, it will backfire.” He concluded that “All aspiring candidates deserve a level playing field. Let the people choose their representatives freely, or they will still do so on election day just not in the way we hoped.”

Meanwhile, is yet to make an official statement regarding the claims of delegate bribery in the primary elections.