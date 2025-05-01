Development works are failing to progress in the country due to low community participation, a development that worries Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Jean Sendeza.

Sendeza believes the vice is a result of a lack of understanding of democracy and human rights that turned Malawians into high dependency syndrome.

She added that people are only doing community development work if there’s money involved, the position that has made it difficult for communities to spearhead development at individual, household and community levels.

According to Sendeza, this is why her ministry has introduced Community Development Month (CDM) Initiative in the 2025/2026 season.

The initiative aims to mobilize communities and build their capacity to participate in community development programmes and activities for the benefit.

Through CDM, the government has dedicated the month of May to self-help development activities such as community construction projects, skill development and capacity building of community members in several areas.

“You may agree with me that self-help spirit has declined substantially in recent years with the introduction of a multi-party system of government”, Sendeza explained during the launch of Community Development Month (CDM) on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

She added: “That is why, without receiving money or food items, people now will not maintain their roads, bridges, schools, or manage catchment areas that have developed gullies”

However, Sendeza said the CDM initiative has been designed to address the challenge of low community participation by building the capacities of the community and empowering them to initiate, manage and sustain community development projects and programmes on a self-help basis.

She further commended the CDM Initiative, saying it contributes to self-reliance in the Malawi 2063 First 10-Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1) 2021-2030.

During this month (May), there will be community development works where government, traditional leaders, community members, religious leaders, development partners, civil society organizations, politicians, the media and the general public, will participate jointly to share knowledge, ideas, skills, materials and financial resources to develop their areas.

