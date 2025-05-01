Civil servants in Blantyre, Dowa, Balaka, and Zomba districts are experiencing delays in receiving their April 2025 salaries.

According to reports, some employees, including teachers under the Blantyre district council, have not received their salaries for the month, sparking frustration and speculation about when the payments will be made.

A teacher under the Blantyre district council expressed discontent, stating that the delay has left many struggling, with some even resorting to unconventional means to cope.

“There are rumours that salaries might be paid on May 5, but the uncertainty is taking a toll on us. It’s frustrating to see other district councils have already paid their employees, while we’re still waiting,” said a teacher under the Blantyre district council.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has attributed the delay to technical issues within commercial banks. In a statement signed by Secretary to the Treasury, Dr. Betchani Tchereni, it was explained that all April salaries were processed and paid between April 24 and 30, 2025. However, the delays occurred during the final disbursement phase due to internal banking problems.

A joint ICT team from the Accountant General’s office and the Reserve Bank verified that the funds had reached the banking system, and the government has assured civil servants that their salaries will be disbursed soon.

Tchereni’s statement called for patience, assuring that payments would be made “today and, in extreme cases, tomorrow.”