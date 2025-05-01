……vows to crack down on the traders once re-elected in September

President Lazarus Chakwera has issued a stern warning to some “greedy” traders he accuses of deliberately inflating prices of commodities just to achieve personal gains.

According to Chakwera, the move is undermining government efforts to improve workers’ livelihoods.

Speaking during the 2015 Labour Day commemorations held at Balaka Stadium, Chakwera lamented that despite the government’s move to increase salaries, the benefits are being eroded by unscrupulous traders whose actions are worsening the economic situation for ordinary Malawians.

“The salary increments we have implemented are meant to improve lives, but this greed is making them almost worthless,” Chakwera said. He vowed to launch a serious crackdown on such traders if re-elected in the upcoming General Elections set for September 16.

Speaking earlier on during the event, the Secretary General of the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU), Madalitso Njomole, expressed concern over the widespread non-compliance with the Pension Act by some companies.

Njolomole stated that despite clear legislation, many companies are still failing to remit pension contributions to their employees, warning that the MCTU will push the Reserve Bank of Malawi to publicly name and shame companies that continue to flout the law.

The concerns were also echoed by the MCTU president, Charles Kumchenga, who also appealed to the government to address working conditions for employees, including a minimum wage increase to suit the rising cost of living.

This year’s celebrations were held under the theme “Democracy that Works for Decent Work for All.”