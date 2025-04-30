The Zomba District Council has donated a motorbike to the Tikondane Positive Living Support Organisation (TIPOLISO), a local organization, to be used by the Chingale Police Victim Support Unit.

The motorbike will be utilized by the Chingale Police Unit’s Victim Support to facilitate their work in following up on cases in the area.

Phillip Matinga, Human Resource Management Officer for the Zomba District Council, speaking on behalf of the District Commissioner, said the council donated in response to TIPOLISO’s request.

The council recognized the challenges faced by the Chingale Police Unit in pursuing cases and arresting criminals due to mobility constraints.

“We appreciate the commendable work TIPOLISO has been doing in Sub-T/A Nkapita, and we believe this motorbike will help reduce mobility challenges and support efforts to end child violence in the area,” Matinga said.

Shadreck Kapalamula, Program Manager for TIPOLISO, expressed gratitude for the timely donation, stating that the motorbike will be used for its intended purpose.

He emphasized that it will enable police officers to reach hard-to-reach areas and exercise their duties effectively.

Newton Sunday Sindo, Country Director of Future Vision Ministries International, commended the good working collaboration between the Zomba District Council and civil society organizations operating in the district.

The donation demonstrates the council’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote safety and justice in the community.