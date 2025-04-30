Wiyule Irrigation Scheme in Karonga, under Group Village Head Mwakalenga, has received a K30.4 million package from the National Economic Empowerment Fund Limited (NEEF) under its Micro Irrigation Loan initiative.

The package includes a solar water pump and bags of fertilizer aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity in the area.

Speaking after receiving the agricultural inputs, Bertha Mowa, Chairperson of the Wiyule Irrigation Scheme, praised NEEF for the support, describing it as a game-changer for the community’s farming efforts.

“Initially, our production was very low due to a lack of resources and high production costs. With these farm inputs provided by NEEF, we will be able to produce on a larger scale,” Mowa said.

However, Mowa also highlighted persistent challenges, including the lack of electricity and poor mobile network coverage, which affect communication, transportation, and market access for their produce.

Benedicto Kananza, NEEF’s Director of Finance, said the Micro Irrigation Loan was introduced to keep farmers productive year-round. He emphasized that irrigation allows for up to three cultivation cycles annually, which enhances food security and empowers farmers economically.

“Overreliance on rain-fed agriculture presents challenges such as dry spells and droughts, which significantly reduce yields. Micro irrigation is a solution to these issues,” Kananza explained.

Meanwhile, Karonga District Council Vice Chairperson Kings Mvula applauded NEEF for providing the loan in the form of inputs. He assured the community that efforts are underway to address electricity and network challenges in the area.

By Wakisa Myamba