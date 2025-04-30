When Ace Jizzy announced his new song “Basopu,” speculation intensified around its content, with many believing it was a response to Achina Gattah’s recent diss track. Despite mixed reactions from netizens, Ace Jizzy released the song as a love track, not a diss.

Released on Monday, the song “Basopu” takes its title from the English word “basop,” indicating a warning or alert.

In Jizzy’s track, it warns a lover who disrupts the male partner’s efforts, making it a love song.

“Timachalila zosemphana any way. Nice song,” said KingJimmy Chagunda.

As is typical, the Malawi24 entertainment desk sought to communicate with Jizzy to gain clarity on his beef with Gattah, but our attempts were unsuccessful.

Regardless of the conflict, the transition to the song “Basopu” has garnered appreciation from many, who describe it as a nice song.

“Releasing a song like ‘Basopu’ takes a lot of guts. Ace Jizzy is truly pushing boundaries with this track,” commented S.A. Upcoming Artists News on the day of the song’s release on Jizzy’s Facebook page.

Following Gattah’s release of two diss tracks targeting Ace Jizzy, it has become evident that Jizzy is not yet compelled to respond.