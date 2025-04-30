SICPA Malawi and the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) are collaborating on a capacity building initiative, conducting a technical training session on evaluating fiscal outcomes of the Kalondola Tax Stamp system to enhance tax collection and fiscal management.

The session which brought together key personnel from various MRA Divisions, was led by SICPA Malawi’s renowned technical expert Jerome Duperrut and focused on enhancing the staff’s analytical capabilities to measure the impact of tax stamps on revenue collection and compliance.

A notable outcome highlighted during the training was a 77.59% increase in revenue from beer products between 2021 and 2023, following the implementation of tax stamps.

“Our partnership with MRA is not just about system deployment; it’s about sustainable knowledge transfer,” said Mussa Chayenda, Chief Finance Manager at SICPA Malawi. “By equipping MRA officers with advanced analytical tools and data-driven frameworks, we are ensuring that local teams have the autonomy and expertise to evaluate performance, identify compliance trends, and continuously optimize enforcement strategies.”

MRA’s Deputy Commissioner for Systems and Business Analysis, Kondwani Sauti-Phiri, emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving the authority’s revenue targets.

“Strategic tools like tax stamps are vital to our compliance framework, but equally important is the knowledge and capacity to interpret their impact,” said Sauti-Phiri. “We are grateful to SICPA Malawi for their technical support, data-sharing, and commitment to institutional development.”

The initiative directly supports MRA’s ambitious revenue target of MWK4.3 trillion for the 2025/26 financial year. It also demonstrates the strong partnership between MRA and SICPA, aligned towards enhancing revenue collection, efficiency, and transparency in Malawi.