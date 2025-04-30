A hidden musical gem has emerged from Mzimba Boma, capturing the hearts of many with her melodic voice and lyrical talent. Rejoice Msimuko, a Form Three student at Mnjiri Community Day Secondary School, has become the talk of the district following the release of her viral song titled “The Way We Meet.”

Performing under the stage name Rejoh, the young artist has quickly gained popularity across social media platforms.

Her talent was discovered by Vuna Creative Hub, a local initiative that identifies and nurtures untapped potential among young people through its Talent Development Programme.

Speaking to Malawi24, Vuna Creative Hub Director Saulos Taylor Nkhata expressed joy over Rejoice’s breakthrough.

“Mzimba is full of talented youths, but for a long time, there hasn’t been a platform to showcase such potential. As Vuna Creative Hub, we decided to step in and promote emerging talent, and we are happy with the progress,” said Nkhata.

In an interview, Rejoice said her ambition stretches beyond national borders.

“I’m not planning to stop here. My dream is to become an international artist. I want to put Mzimba and Malawi on the global music map,” she declared.

Currently balancing her passion for music with her education, Rejoice’s 16-year-old continues her studies at Mnjiri CDSS.

Reacting to the news, Mzimba District Youth Officer Yamikani Nyalugwe commended the collaborative spirit among the youth.

“We are always pleased to see young people in our district uplifting one another. Our office is committed to supporting such initiatives,” said Nyalugwe.

With her music already making waves, Rejoh is seen as a symbol of hope and inspiration for many rural youths with dreams that go beyond the classroom.