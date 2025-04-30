The Malawi theatrical landscape is poised for revitalization with the launch of the Theatre Renaissance Cabaret (TRC), an international theatre festival that will bring together theatre practitioners from across the globe.

This groundbreaking festival promises to offer a vibrant platform for storytelling, artistic exchange, and audience engagement, providing a unique opportunity for local and international artists to showcase their talents.

The festival is scheduled to take place from July 21st to 27th, 2025, in Lilongwe, with production activities set to take the stage at the iconic Madsoc Theatre in Area 2 and Kumbali Castle, nestled in the precincts of Kumbali Country Lodge in Area 44.

“We are thrilled to share that the festival’s open call received an overwhelming response as it attracted entries from over 15 countries such as Kenya, Iran, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Cameroon, Canada, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, Israel, Zambia, Zimbabwe etc, complementing the Malawi groups,” said Stanley Mambo, Mwezi Arts and TRC Executive and Creative Director.

Mambo added that the selection of featuring local and international production companies has been finalised, and the list will be released in due course with theatre lovers assured of a spellbinding 3-day experience.

The festival promises to be an exciting celebration of theatre, with creative skills workshops, and a range of performances showcasing the best of international and local theatre.

Tickets will start to sell in May at Madsoc Box Office, Kumbali Country Lodge, and other online and physical outlets.

Meanwhile, Mwezi Arts invites partners and sponsors to support the Theatre Renaissance Cabaret, unlocking brand visibility and promotional opportunities.