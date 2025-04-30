A months-long investigation by Malawi24 has uncovered a sophisticated illegal immigration syndicate involving some top Malawi government officials and senior police commissioners (names withheld).

The operation allows illegal immigrants to enter Malawi through uncharted routes, allegedly with protection from those entrusted to enforce the law.

According to credible sources and field investigations conducted by Malawi24, immigrants from various countries are being trafficked into Malawi through Tanzania’s Ileje District.

They cross into Malawi via the Isongole border area, a known unofficial crossing point, before making their way into Karonga District.

From Karonga, they travel through Rumphi using routes along Lake Kazuni, then pass through Kafukule and Euthini in Mzimba. The journey continues through Eswazini and Edingeni, eventually reaching Mutosha, deep in the heart of Malawi.

These movements are reportedly orchestrated by high-ranking government officials and some senior police commissioners, whose names are being withheld pending further investigations.

Sources within the security sector revealed that the syndicate operates with impunity, using government resources and insider intelligence to avoid detection.

“The immigrants are rarely stopped because those who are supposed to track them are part of the system,” said a whistleblower familiar with the operation.

Residents in Chitipa and Rumphi have also confirmed increased sightings of unfamiliar groups moving discreetly at night, often in vehicles with no registration plates. Some suspect that local police units may be under instruction not to interfere.

The investigation has also revealed the names of judges and some magistrates allegedly involved in aiding illegal immigration.

Human rights activists have called for an independent probe into the matter. “This is a serious national security issue,” said security expert Sheriff Kaisi.

“We urge the Malawi Human Rights Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau to act swiftly.”

The Ministry of Homeland Security and the Malawi Police have asked for more time to respond to the matter.