Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera says he has targeted to create three million jobs beginning this coming September to August 2030 and that those graduating today will be beneficiaries.

Speaking during the 109th Congregation of the University of Malawi (Unima) at the Great Hall in Zomba on Wednesday, the Chancellor of the University said he is sure that the new graduates understand that they have been prepared to help in building a new Malawi that raises a productive country in agriculture, tourism, and mining as per the goals of the ATM strategy.

“I am sure that those of you graduating today will be beneficiaries of the 3 million jobs that we have earmarked to create between this coming September to August 2030 and that you will be in fact amongst some of the industrious individuals to whom we will give some of K500 billion loans that we will distribute to job creators in the next five years,” he said.

He further asked graduating students to join the movement of patriotic Malawians who will build on the foundation they have been laying since 2020 and ensure that a middle-income economy is created by 2030 as set in the Malawi 2063 vision

Chakwera said from 2020 he focused on clearing the rubble, and dismantling dysfunctional systems, In his task work to build the bridge for Malawians to cross over from the past to the future,

He further said he dismantled the quota system, completed the unbundling of Universities, created a new Ministry of Higher Education, increased the allocation of funds in loans, appointed minister Jessie Kabwira, directed the Ministry of Higher Education to crack down on briefcase institutions to deal with educated pretenders to have a new Malawi.

Chakwera also said the foundation work is almost done and Focus will be to take the development of higher education forward to a new Malawi.

“The journey we began in 2020 to 2030 and beyond of building the future is on track and have confidence that the graduating students will do everything within their power that development journey stays on track”

Vice Chancellor of the University of Malawi Samson Sajidu pleaded with the graduating students to have humility and refrain from mulpracractices.

Sajidu said their curriculum doesn’t teach corruption and bad behaviours so the graduating students are demanded to refrain from such.

Out of 2,643 graduating students from Malawi’s public universities, 1260 are females, and 1383 are males, with 26 graduating with distinctions.