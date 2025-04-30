Catholic Religious Sisters from different congregations studying at the Catholic University (CU) under the African Sisters Education Collaborative (ASEC) have been urged to embody good character and bring hope to the people living in their communities.

ASEC Director in Malawi Sister Hilaria Chombo made the call at Thondwe Pastoral Center in Zomba Diocese during the 3-day workshop for Catholic Religious Sisters studying at CU under the program called “High Education for Sisters in Africa.” (HESA)

Sister Chombo said the workshop was crucial because it was meant to discuss how the sisters should carry out their research before the end of their studies at the Catholic University.

She said that apart from the topic of research, they also discussed the “Pilgrimage of Hope” launched by the late Pope Francis on 9 May last year to encourage them to develop a spirit of prayers and compassion for the needy and to bring hope to the community.

“Every year, we hold workshops with religious sisters from the Catholic University to encourage and remind them about their future and faithfulness to God,” she said.

She encouraged the sisters to work hard and become good leaders in their congregations.

Sister Regina Kazembe from Daughters of Wisdom praised ASEC for organizing the workshop, saying it helped the sisters familiarize themselves with research methods and deepen their faith.

Sister Trinitus Malanga from Sisters of the Immaculate Conception appreciated the opportunity to share challenges and solutions with fellow students.

Facilitator Sister Elizabeth Nampuntha emphasized that the sisters were taught to be courageous and have faith in their academic pursuits, enabling them to bring hope to others.

The workshop brought together sisters from different congregations, including Daughters of Wisdom, Servant of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, Presentation of the Virgin Mary Sisters, Sisters of the Holy Rosary and Charity of Ottawa.