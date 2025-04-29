Football has come together to pay tribute to Moyale Barracks goalkeeper Semion Harawa who tragically passed away on Tuesday at the age of 30.

The military club confirmed the demise of the shot-stopper, who, according to some media reports, complained of feeling unwell after physical exercises in the morning and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzuzu Hospital.

“Moyale Barracks FC regrets to announce the passing of our goalkeeper, Semion Harawa, who died this morning, 29th April 2025” reads part of the statement from the club.

Harawa has been a hugely popular player in Malawi’s elite league due to his heroic performances, and onlookers have rushed to social media to pay tribute.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) sent a condolence message soon after the news broke out.

“The Football Association of Malawi is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Moyale Barracks Football Club goalkeeper Simeon Harawa On behalf of the entire football fraternity, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, teammates, Moyale Barracks FC, and all those affected by this great loss,” read the statement.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) said; “The Super League of Malawi is deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Simeon Harawa, the goalkeeper for Moyale Barracks. A true guardian between the posts, Harawa featured in all three games this season, keeping two clean sheets and conceding just once in his final match on Saturday against Civil Service United. Gone too soon, but forever remembered. May his soul rest in peace.”

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets joined Moyale Barracks and different Super League clubs by posting; “We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Simeon Harawa. Until his death, he was the goalkeeper of Moyale Barracks FC. Our thoughts are with Simeon’s family and friends at this time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mighty Wanderers also paid their tribute to the fallen hero: “Harawa’s untimely departure is a great loss to the football fraternity in Malawi. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Harawa family, Moyale Barracks FC, and the entire football family,” reads part of their statement.

The 30-year-old joined the club in 2015 and MDF in 2019. He will be buried on Wednesday with full military honours at Chindewa Village in Rumphi on Thursday.

He featured when Moyale played out to a 1-1 draw against Civil Service United on Saturday. This was his third game as he kept two previous clean sheets against Songwe Border United and Kamuzu Barracks, respectively.

By Eric Chiputula