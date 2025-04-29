The fourth week of TNM Super League 2025 games has ended, and things are heating up. Week four has seen many teams continuing their impressive form while others dropped points they shouldn’t have.

We take a look at five talking points after week 4, including the failure of three teams to register a win, Ekhaya closing the gap at the summit and the race for top goal scorers.

_Three remain winless_

Three teams have failed to win a game in their opening games this far.

Debutants Songwe Boarder United remain pointless after four matches. They have scored once, conceding 14 times and occupy 16th position.

The Northern Region side is accompanied by two other winless sides, CRECK Sporting Club and Civo Service United, in the drop zone.

Both Creck and Civo have a single point each, after three matches and sit 15th and 14th positions, respectively.

_Ekhaya catch_

Following their 2-1 away win at Songwe Boarder United, Ekhaya FC moved level with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on 9 points, but the newcomers sit behind due to inferior goal differences.

In four matches, Ekhaya FC has scored five goals, conceding twice, while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets is a free-scoring team with 12 goals against just one conceded.

_Three horse race for golden boot_

The race for the 2025 Super League top goal scorer is now hitting up as five players are tied on three goals after four weeks.

Samson Olatibosun of Mzuzu City Hammers, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ Wongani Lungu, Mighty Wanderers winger Wisdom Mpinganjira, Zeliati Nkhoma of Kamuzu Barracks and James Stambuli of Blue Eagles have all bagged three goals.

Of all the top goal scorers, none has scored a hat trick so far, with six players scoring their braces.

_First three Banking_

Silver Strikers brought two two-game winless runs in the TNM Super League to an end with a 2-0 victory over Kamuzu Barracks at Champion Stadium to revive their dreams of defending the title.

Despite a successful transfer business, the Bankers started badly as they lost 1-0 at home against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets before their 2-2 draw at Chitipa United.

With Sunday’s victory, the Bankers have moved to 10th with four points, and they are trailing the top with five points.

_No way through_

Karonga United boosts the solid defence in the TNM Super League after week 4.

Though they just played two games, Ingwina is the only team without conceding a single goal in the current campaign.

In their first two weeks, they beat Civo Service United 1-0 in an away fixture, before recording a similar scoreline against MAFCO FC at Karonga Stadium.