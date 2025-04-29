Police in Mzimba have arrested three men suspected of being behind the mob justice killing of a 27-year-old man, George Manda, who was beaten to death on April 11, 2025, in the Mtchelera area.

The three suspects have been identified as Andrea Mwale, 25; Mavuto Mwale, 27; and John Mwale, 57, all from Moses Phiri Village under Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.

Mzimba Police spokesperson Mariah Banda confirmed the arrests in an interview on Tuesday, stating that the three have been remanded at Mzimba Prison as they await trial on murder charges.

According to Banda, on the day of the incident, an angry mob descended on George Manda, accusing him of stealing maize. Despite his efforts to explain that the maize he was carrying came from his garden, the mob ignored him and continued to beat him until he died.

“After the incident, investigations revealed that the deceased was not a thief, as initially suspected,” said Banda.

The brutal killing sparked public outrage, with many calling for justice and stronger measures against mob violence.

Reacting to the arrests, Mzimba Youth Organization Executive Director, Reverend Moses Nkhana, commended the police for their swift action.

“We appreciate the good work by the police. Mob justice is a violation of human rights and must be condemned at all costs,” said Reverend Nkhana.

He further urged community members to report suspected criminals to the authorities rather than taking the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, police have reminded the public that taking the law into their own hands is a crime and is punishable by law.