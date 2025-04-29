The Tobacco Commission (TC) says it has confiscated at least 170 nested tobacco bales in the three weeks of sales.

The statement issued by TC Public Relations Officer, Telephorus Chigwenembe, reads: “Out of 170 bales, 140 have been confiscated at Lilongwe Floors, 25 at Chinkhoma and two at Limbe Floors”

However, Chigwenembe explained that the confiscated bales have since been sent to grading companies for rehandling.

Last year, proceeds from re-handled nested tobacco bales were shared equally between the owners and the Tobacco Commission.

From this year, however, proceeds from the sale of re-handled nested bales will be forfeited to the Commission.

Nesting is the concealment of stems, scraps, loose leaves or any object within a bale to deceive a buyer on quality or quantity.

By Eric Chiputula