The Malawi Government is planning to hold this year’s Kamuzu Day celebrations on May 14 at Mzimba Stadium, a facility still under construction.

A delegation from the State House has begun inspecting the site as part of the preparations. One member of the delegation told Malawi24 that President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to officially open the stadium during the event, marking a symbolic moment on a day that honours the country’s first president, Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

“The President indeed plans to visit Mzimba District and open the stadium, but according to my observation, the stadium is far from completion. So, the President coming to open it would be an embarrassment to the Head of State,” said the State House official, who requested anonymity.

However, the decision has not been met with unanimous support. Some residents and observers have expressed concerns about the potential impact of the celebrations on the ongoing construction work.

James Jere, a resident of Chimkusa—where the stadium is located—voiced fears that the event could disrupt the contractor’s progress.

“This clearly shows that the work might be severely affected, considering that the contractor will now be under pressure,” said Jere. “We were happy with the pace of the work, but now politics may interfere with development.”

The Mzimba Stadium project, a flagship infrastructure initiative for the Northern Region, has been progressing steadily, with expectations that it will be completed later this year. The government’s decision to use the site for a national celebration before its full completion could signal confidence in the progress made—or raise questions about prioritizing appearances over long-term quality.

Mzimba District has many unfinished projects. These include the council office complex, the M’mbelwa University, and the Jenda–Edingeni Road via Manyamula to Mzimba Boma.

Kamuzu Day, observed annually on May 14, celebrates the legacy of Malawi’s founding president and is marked with national events and public reflections on the country’s journey since independence.

As the date draws closer, all eyes will be on Mzimba to see whether the unfinished stadium can serve both as a venue for celebration and as a lasting structure for future generations