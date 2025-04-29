Actress Flora Suya has finally publicly accepted defeat in the Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) presidential elections, which she lost to Dorothy Kingston, blaming herself for not giving delegates enough incentives.

In the FAMA presidential election held in January, Kingston, a prominent socialite and businesswoman, secured 66 votes, decisively defeating Suya, who garnered 15 votes. More than three months later, Suya conceded, attributing her loss to not providing sufficient financial incentives to delegates.

“Let me accept that I lost the presidency because I didn’t give the delegates enough money. Delegates, this is what you do; you will perish,” she wrote, insinuating that her opponent’s alleged generosity may have swayed the vote.

However, her post sparked mixed reactions, with some critics blaming her for the late acceptance and others urging her to move on and collaborate with the new FAMA administration led by Dorothy.

Philip Bob Changalume, a fan, commented, “I truly admire your talent, Flora. As a fan, I would love to see you actively collaborating with the new management, including attending events in person, such as the opening of the new office. Please work hand in hand with the current management, offering your love and support.”

But before the dust could settle, Suya made a swift about-turn, posting that her earlier message was just a joke. “Malawians don’t know when I’m joking. I’ve stopped joking. You want my kid sister Dorothy to start hating me? It won’t work.”

Last week, FAMA marked a new chapter with the launch of its offices in Lilongwe. Notably, Suya, was absent from the event, fueling speculation about her stance towards the current administration. Her subsequent social media posts have only added to the intrigue, leaving many wondering about the future of FAMA and the relationship between Suya and the new leadership.