The Musicians Union of Malawi (MUM) has expressed its gratitude to Vitumbiko Mumba, Minister of Trade and Industry, for his invaluable support in settling the overdue affiliation fees owed to the Federation Internationale de Musiciens (FIM)

As stated in the press release issued on Monday and signed by Tonney Chitimatima, the General Secretary, MUM was responsible for a total payment of about MK1.755 million, which includes bank charges.

Mumba’s generous contribution of MK1.5 million significantly alleviated this financial burden, enabling MUM to meet its international commitments.

This action demonstrates Mumba’s dedication to the creative sector and underscores the significance of Malawi’s involvement in the global music landscape.

His support not only provides financial relief but also reinforces the value of music in promoting cultural identity.

MUM proudly reaffirms its active membership with FIM, ensuring Malawian musicians benefit from global networks and advocacy for their rights.