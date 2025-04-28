In a bid to boost performance in the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams, the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) is today launching mock examinations for form four students in its member schools across the country.

According to Ernest Kaonga, PRISAM President, the examinations, which will run until May 8, 2025, aim to ensure uniformity, quality performance, and better preparedness among students. “We believe in quality. We want to see their level of preparedness ahead of the national examinations,” Kaonga said.

He said the mock exams will mirror the national exams in format, content, and assessment criteria. Kaonga emphasized that every student will participate to gain familiarity with the exam format, time management skills, and insight into their strengths and weaknesses.

“PRISAM’s goal is to enhance the overall performance of private schools in national exams, promoting academic excellence and competitiveness,” he added.

This is not the first time PRISAM has undertaken such an exercise, having conducted mock exams for primary school students in readiness for the Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE).

The association plans to continue this trend annually, providing students with valuable experience and helping schools identify areas for improvement.

Kaonga, who is also the Managing Director of Maranatha Private Schools Academy, highlighted the importance of the mock exams in preparing students for the national exams.