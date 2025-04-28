People’s Progressive Movement (PPM), has faulted some parties that are talking of entering into electoral alliances, saying it’s illegitimate and too early.

PPM President Mark Katsonga stated during a political rally in Neno West Constituency that parties should start making alliances after the campaign period has been opened.

Katsonga added that political parties should not bank electoral alliances to make it into government, but rather their manifestos.

“The introduction of 50+1 means that you can only ally if no party achieve 50+1. But now we have already talking about alliances, making that law useless”

“So for my party, we respect the laws of Malawi, and we will continue being legally abiding citizens”, said Katsonga.

On his readiness for an electoral alliance, Katsonga said, “Even if somebody invited me for the alliance, I’d not accept because it’s not time yet for that”.

He further hinted that he is yet to decide on whether he will contest for a presidential seat.

By Eric Chiputura