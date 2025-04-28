The North Malawi Conference (NMC) of the Seventh-day Adventist Church has officially launched a new online radio station, marking a major milestone in its mission to expand evangelism through modern media.

The station, named Adventist North Malawi Radio (ANMR), was launched on April 26, 2025, at the North Malawi Conference offices by NMC President Pastor Mabvuto Chipeta. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Pastor Chipeta described the online platform as a crucial step toward establishing a full FM radio station shortly.

“As you know, radio plays a pivotal role in spreading the gospel and reaching people who may not have access to our churches,” said Pastor Chipeta. “This online radio is preparation for the FM station that is coming soon. It is our prayer that through this platform, we will proclaim hope and transform lives.”

The establishment of ANMR was made possible through equipment and technical support from Adventist World Radio (AWR), a global ministry dedicated to spreading the message of salvation through media. Adventist North Malawi Radio is available via the A2Z App and Radio Box platforms.

Demonstrating its commitment to the radio ministry, the NMC Communication Department also trained about 50 communicators from various districts across northern Malawi. The members gathered for a special media training workshop held alongside the launch event.

The training equipped church members with skills in program production, digital evangelism, ethical communication, and impactful storytelling. Participants represented various media ministries within the church.

One of the trainees, Felistus Tanandani Gama from Nkhata-Bay Central Church, shared her appreciation for the opportunity.

“I have benefited a lot from this year’s training. It has improved my understanding from different angles. It was also nice to speak live on the radio. I will utilize the knowledge I have gained,” said Felistus.

Participants were awarded certificates recognizing their completion of the training and their readiness to contribute meaningfully to evangelism efforts.

This year’s training and launch event carried the theme: “I Will Go: Proclaiming Hope, Transforming Lives from Broadcast to Baptism.”

The Communication Director for the Seventh-day Adventist Church Malawi Union Conference (MUC), Emily Egolet Banda, emphasized the importance of spreading the gospel through all available channels. She expressed her joy over the North Malawi Conference’s initiative to establish an online station, which serves as a preparatory step toward a future FM radio station, pending approval from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

The theme aligns with the Adventist Church’s global mission initiative, which stresses the use of radio, television, digital media, and print to reach more people with the gospel.

With ANMR now live, church leaders are optimistic that the station will become a vital tool for outreach, education, and spiritual growth, particularly in remote areas where traditional evangelism faces challenges.

The North Malawi Conference is confident that by the time the FM station is officially launched, a strong foundation of skilled communicators and a loyal listenership will already have been built through the online broadcasts.