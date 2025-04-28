The Chairperson of the Karonga District Council, Belliam Andrea Msukwa, has suspended an ordinary full council meeting after members raised serious concerns over the late submission of reports and the omission of key issues from the agenda.

The meeting, which was expected to discuss pressing developmental matters, ended prematurely as councillors expressed frustration with the council’s secretariat for failing to serve them with minutes and reports at least seven days before the meeting, as required by procedure.

Mkandawire: We will address the concerns.

Speaking during the session, the Councillor for Rukuru Ward, Gift Mwale, faulted the secretariat for what he described as negligence and lack of professionalism.

Mwale specifically pointed out issues surrounding the controversial demolition of the council’s guesthouse due to poor workmanship, as well as the stalling of critical development projects, some of which have been pending for more than three years.

In response, Karonga District Commissioner Frank Mkandawire admitted to the anomalies and has since assured the house that the raised concerns would be thoroughly addressed during forthcoming service committee meetings.

By Wakisa Myamba