Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma has issued a stern warning to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership, accusing some elements within the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) of engineering the downfall of long-serving Members of Parliament ahead of the party’s primary elections.

Speaking at a political rally in Lilongwe on Sunday, Ching’oma alleged that a faction within the NEC is manipulating internal processes to edge out veteran legislators, including himself, former MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, and former Agriculture Minister Robin Lowe, in favour of newer candidates.

“This political exorcism must end, or Lilongwe will suffer,” Ching’oma declared, referencing the region’s historical loyalty to MCP through years of political turbulence and defections to rival parties such as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the People’s Party.

He further accused party officials of influencing constituency and district committees to sideline seasoned politicians, drawing a clear line in the sand.

“Let it be known — patience and foolishness are two completely different things,” Ching’oma said, hinting at a potential internal revolt if the alleged purges continue.

His remarks underscore growing internal tensions within the MCP as the party navigates a high-stakes primary season.

Meanwhile, the party has not yet responded to the accusations.

The scenario points to a looming power struggle within the MCP, one that could shape the party’s trajectory ahead of the 2025 general elections.