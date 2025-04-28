Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi are calling on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to disqualify Smartmatic systems from the upcoming General Elections, citing serious concerns over electoral integrity and public trust due to the system’s history of global controversy.

The CSOs, which include Concerned Citizens of Malawi, Umodzi for Peace and Justice, Economic Freedom Movement, Malawi Freedom Fighters, Human Rights Ambassadors, and Center for Democracy Watch, have penned MEC expressing dissatisfaction with the ongoing electoral process.

The CSOs argue that MEC’s proposal to use the Smartmatic system in the 2025 elections raises serious concerns over electoral integrity, transparency, and public trust, given the system’s history of global controversy.

“The sanctity of every vote must be respected and protected without compromise. Disqualify Smartmatic from participating in Malawi’s electoral processes. Adopt electoral technologies that are secure, verifiable, independently auditable, and trusted by all stakeholders,” reads part of the letter.

The CSOs are also calling for an independent audit of the voter verification process, arguing it has been plagued by errors, including missing names, misplaced centres, and unexplained omissions.

“Engage independent auditors to urgently audit the voter roll and disclose findings publicly,” it reads in a part. Engage local and international auditors to monitor MEC’s systems and processes before, during, and after the elections.”

The organizations are also asking MEC to give people affected by the alleged irregularities a proper chance to verify and correct their registration details, supported by targeted outreach.

The CSOs, which believe that MEC’s decisions and actions have undermined the credibility of the electoral process, have given MEC a seven-day ultimatum to respond to their concerns, saying failure to do so will compel them to take unspecified action.