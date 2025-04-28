Wim Akster, a Dutch national, has had his bail revoked by the Blantyre High Court due to his failure to appear in court for his trial.

Akster is accused of sexually abusing young boys at the Timotheos Foundation school he runs, specifically targeting beneficiaries of a bursary scheme. He allegedly demanded sexual favours from male victims in exchange for bursary consideration or job security.

The court was set to hear the case today April 28, 2025, but Akster’s lawyers claimed he was ill, requesting an adjournment. However, the prosecution opposed this, arguing that Akster’s absence was deliberate since he wasn’t in custody.

Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha agreed with the prosecution. He then revoked Akster’s bail and ordered his immediate arrest.

The trial will continue on May 16, 2025. Akster’s case has been ongoing since his arrest in 2020. Interestingly,