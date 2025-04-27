A rejuvenated Silver Strikers recorded an important victory over Kamuzu Barracks to end their two-game run without a win in the TNM Super League and ease the pressure on coach Peter Mgangira.

A goal in each half set the platform for the Bankers’ first win of the season in the top-flight league.

Zebron Kalima tapped into the net a cross from Chinsinsi Maonga, two minutes into the match to put Mgangira’s side in control.

The hosts tried to pull level, but their finishing was frustrating until Stain Davie came on in the second half to seal the victory for the Bankers.

Davie tamed a back pass from Kamuzu Barracks centre-back Peter Mughogho to his goalkeeper Charles Chisale in the 85th minute to register his first goal of the season.

It was a well-deserved victory for Silver Strikers, who climbed to 10th with four points from three matches.

“It was a good game. Kamuzu Barracks also came, but the good thing is that we got an early goal that gave us confidence; we created many chances, but we scored two goals. I am happy that we got three points today,” said Mgangira.

With the defeat, Kamuzu Barracks missed the chance to go second, as they remain with six points on sixth.

The Chiwoko Soldiers have gone two back-to-back home defeats in the opening matches of the current campaign.

Elsewhere, Frank Sanudi scored a brace for Premierbet Dedza Dynamos to help his team beat Chitipa United 2-0.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Blue Eagles claimed a 2-1 away win over Mighty Tigers courtesy of a brace by Tonic Viyuyi, while Grey Msowoya scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

By Eric Chiputura