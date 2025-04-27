Access to justice in rural areas of Malawi remains a challenge, often leaving marginalized communities without the legal support they need.

In response to this persistent issue, the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC), in collaboration with Oxfam Malawi, has embarked on an innovative initiative to bring justice closer to people through mobile courts.

The initiative aims to address systemic barriers that rural populations face—such as long travel distances and lack of legal awareness—by bringing justice services directly to remote communities.

As part of this effort, CAVWOC and Oxfam conducted a two-day training session for key gate-keepers, including magistrates, traditional leaders and other community structures, to equip them with the knowledge and tools necessary for the effective roll-out of the initiative.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, CAVWOC project officer Rightwell Nyirenda highlighted the importance of empowering local actors with the knowledge to create a more responsive and inclusive justice system.

“We believe that justice should not be a privilege for the few, but a right for everyone regardless of where they live,” said Nyirenda.

He added: “By working with local leaders, we are building a bridge that connects the community with legal resources they need. We are hopeful that these leaders will enlighten the communities on the importance of mobile courts.”

Traditional Authority Nkaya raised alarm over limited access to justice in his area due to long distances to formal courts. He has since commended the organizations for the initiative, saying it will help in arresting cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and others.

“This initiative is a crucial step towards addressing justice gaps at the community level. As a leader, I will spearhead efforts in sensitizing my subjects on the importance of mobile courts,” Nkaya said.

Meanwhile, Phalula Second Grade Magistrate Starnford Edson Majoni has emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the mobile courts initiative to ensure its acceptance and effectiveness in the community.

He further hailed CAVWOC and Oxfam for their support in providing resources, noting that this will enhance the timely delivery of justice and reduce the backlog of cases.

The initiative is part of the Africa Innovation Challenge—Mobile Courts project supported by Oxfam Africa.

A total of 86 participants drawn from Traditional Authorities Nkaya and Phalula, where CAVWOC is implementing the project participated in the training.