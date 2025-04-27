Malawians will experience power outages today Sunday, April 27, 2025, between 6:00 am and 5:00 pm, due to scheduled maintenance works at Kapichira Power Station by Electricity Generation Company (EGENCOl.

In a statement, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi’s (ESCOM) major hydropower supplier says the maintenance will result in a 97.2-megawatt reduction in power supply.

To manage the power deficit, ESCOM will implement a rotational power outage schedule during this period, with a detailed schedule to be available on ESCOM’s social media platforms.

While apologizing for the inconvenience, ESCOM has disclaimed responsibility for the power outage, citing its limited mandate to transmission, distribution, and single buyer functions, as well as system market operations, rather than power generation.

“The current load-shedding is, therefore, beyond ESCOM’s control, as it is a direct result of supply shortfalls from generation companies,” read the statement.

Malawians recently experienced power outages during the Easter holidays due to maintenance works carried out by EGENCO at Nkula Power Station.