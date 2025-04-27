One for All Organization Technical School in Zomba on Saturday celebrated the graduation of 50 youths who completed free training in tailoring and electrical installation.

The ceremony held at Thondwe marked a significant milestone for the students, who have gained valuable skills to enhance their employability and entrepreneurial prospects. 35 of the graduates specialized in tailoring, while 15 completed electrical installation training.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the institution’s Director, James Kajawo, encouraged the graduates to utilize their skills to earn a living, emphasizing that self-employment can be more rewarding than formal employment.

“Gone are the days when youths should rely solely on formal employment,” Kajawo said. “Self-employment is more rewarding than formal employment. I encourage these graduates to go out there and show the world that vocational studies can be lucrative.”

Kajawo also urged school dropouts to consider technical vocational studies, highlighting that passion and dedication are key requirements. “It doesn’t require much, just a willingness to learn and work hard,” he said.

Group Village Headman Sitima and Councilor Ganizani Malishe of the Peoples Party (PP), praised One for All Organization Technical School for providing free skills training to youths living in poverty, enabling them to achieve their dreams.

Group Village Headman Sitima appealed to well-wishers and the government to support the institution in its commendable work. “Many youths in our area are benefiting from this initiative, and we must support them to continue their good work,” Sitima said.

The organization aims to support youths living in poverty by providing them with free skills training to improve their socio-economic status in various fields, including electrical installation, fashion and design, plumbing, welding, video production, and catering. Registration for the next semester, scheduled to run from June to December 2025, will commence on May 20.