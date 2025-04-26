Grammy Award-winning, Diamond-certified superstar Young Thug has made his triumphant return with “Money On Money” featuring Future, available now via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.

Produced by Southside, Wheezy, Beatzbyrrose, Dez Wright, and 9jay, the track – which marks the massively influential hip-hop icon’s first new solo track in more than 18 months – is joined by an official music video directed by Kaito and Brendan O’Connor.

“Money On Money” heralds the upcoming arrival of Young Thug’s hugely anticipated fourth solo album, UY Scuti, due this summer. The album – which takes its name from what is often called the biggest known star in the Universe, a red supergiant located 5,900 light-years away in the constellation Scutum – has been teased in recent weeks by a series of enigmatic clues, from a custom basketball jersey held up by Young Thug while courtside at a Miami Heat game and a cryptic tweet from “Money On Money” collaborator Future to a mysterious billboard spotted near Coachella earlier this month.

Young Thug will celebrate UY Scuti with a busy live schedule, this summer will see top-billed appearances at an array of international festivals, including Chicago’s Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival 2025 (June 22), Gräfenhainichen, Germany’s Splash! 2025 (July 4), Liège, Belgium’s Les Ardentes Festival 2025 (July 5), Costinesti, Romania’s Beach, Please! Festival (July 10), Frauenfeld, Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld 2025 (July 11), and Warsaw, Poland’s Clout 2025 (July 12) and additional dates will be announced.

Young Thug is an unrivaled, once-in-a-lifetime superstar, a true game-changer whose dynamic lyricism, genre-defying sound, and groundbreaking style have forever transformed the face of hip-hop, fashion, and culture for generations to come.

Instantly exploding to the vanguard of hip-hop in 2011, he has since earned three #1 singles on Billboard’s “Hot 100,” two back-to-back #1 solo albums on the Billboard 200, and more than 30 Gold and Platinum certifications from the RIAA (including RIAA Diamond status for his show-stopping feature on Camila Cabello’s worldwide blockbuster hit, “Havana”), along with countless awards, nominations, and accolades around the globe.

As Founder and CEO of Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records, Young Thug has made a landmark impact with projects like 2016’s critically acclaimed Jeffery and 2021’s chart-topping Slime Language 2 among his many hit singles, mixtapes, and compilations.

Long known as a monumental live performer, he has stolen the show with innumerable top-billed festival appearances, record-breaking world tours, unforgettable performances on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and more.

2025 has already seen Young Thug making his milestone return to the forefront of hip-hop by joining forces with Lil Baby for the smash single, “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber (Ft. Young Thug & Future).”

With today’s premiere of “Money On Money” and the massively anticipated UY Scuti finally on the horizon, Young Thug is back to retake his hard-earned position as the biggest, brightest star in the Universe, now and always.