The Ministry of Gender, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has urged the Zomba Gender Technical Working Group (TWG) to work collaboratively in disseminating information on gender issues and immunization

Principal and Development Officer in the Ministry of Gender Francis Chitenje emphasized the importance of joint efforts in information dissemination during a one-day workshop.

With support from the World Health Organization (WHO), the workshop aimed to train the TWG on conveying relevant messages to communities, keeping them informed and engaged.

Chitenje stressed that collaborative efforts enable individuals to participate in development activities in their localities.

He expressed the ministry’s confidence that the workshop would foster a strong partnership between the Gender TWG committee and the Ministry of Health in promoting awareness and increasing vaccination uptake.

“Civic education on vaccination is a collective responsibility, and we urge all stakeholders to amplify these messages,” he said

Ruperth Kamtsendero, an official from the Zomba District Council, commended the Ministry of Gender and Health for the training.

He noted that the training was beneficial, highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts in disseminating information, particularly on the importance of receiving vaccines.

Emma Nkwinika, an attendee from Maternity Worldwide, appreciated the training, saying she had gained valuable insights into gender and immunization issues. She described the experience as timely and informative.

The call for collaboration underscores the importance of joint efforts in promoting awareness and education on critical issues affecting communities.