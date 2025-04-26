The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 29-year-old man, Gift Banda, to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for having sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old male child.

During court proceedings, prosecutor Inspector Chisomo Beni told the court that on April 5, 2025, Banda had carnal knowledge with the 11-year-old boy against the order of nature, which is contrary to section 153(a) of the Penal Code.

Inspector Beni further reported that on the material day, the convict requested the boy to assist him in carrying a bag full to his house. While in the house, Banda sodomized the victim and threatened him not to reveal the ordeal. However, the victim revealed to his mother due to pain following bruises he sustained.

In court, Banda pleaded guilty to the charge and the prosecutor, in submission, pleaded for a stiff sentence. Passing the sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Blescious Kondowe agreed with the state and therefore, sentenced the convict to 12 years IHL, saying this should be a lesson to others with similar intentions.

Banda hails from Muliya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje District.