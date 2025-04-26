The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has pledged to ensure that all industry operators adhere to responsible gambling rules, emphasizing the importance of protecting players from the potential risks associated with gaming and betting.

MAGLA Board Chairperson Fredrick Changaya made this commitment during the opening of a responsible gambling workshop for operators in Salima.

“This training workshop is designed to ensure that operators understand their responsibility as they operate various gaming and betting activities,” Changaya said. “We have done well as an authority, and this is not the first training workshop we have had with them.”

Changaya added that MAGLA also engages regularly with stakeholders to impart necessary knowledge to both operators and players about the risks associated with gambling.

The two-day workshop, facilitated by the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF), will cover critical topics such as understanding problem gambling, identifying signs of problem gambling and addiction, and their impact.

Industry players, such as Mini Monte Gaming Limited Company Manager Madalitso Gongwa, are eager to learn more about responsible gambling practices and how to advise players.

“Gambling is for fun and entertainment, but due to our socioeconomic status, many people are taking it as a source of income,” Gongwa said. “As operators, we need to be at the forefront to educate people that gambling is for fun. We expect to learn valuable insights from the South African facilitators.”

The workshop underscores MAGLA’s commitment to promoting responsible gambling practices in Malawi and protecting players from potential harm. By equipping operators with the necessary knowledge and tools, MAGLA aims to create a safer and more responsible gaming environment.